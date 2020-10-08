Alexandra Koutsantoni: Star Tourism Hellas 2020, Miss Face Greece 2019 & sizzling hot! (photos)

Ok, Alexandra Koutsantoni is -apparently- a lot of things.
According to her Instagram account she is, Star Tourism Hellas 2020, Miss Face Greece 2019 & Brand ambassador.
That’s nice, isn’t it?
What one can not fail to notice though, is that Alexandra is smoking hot!
