Voted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year

Alexis Ren is your Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year!

The 21-year-old Californian model won the annual vote in which fans and readers decide who is their favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.

Sexy Alexis is famous for two things: her ballerina studies(!) and what many people claim to be the sexiest butt in the modeling business!

Take a look at some of the photos that Sports Illustrated released and tell us what you think!