Allison Mack accused of keeping Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter on diet for ideal sex slave weight!

“It’s so many layers of disgust. When you think it can’t get worse, it does. The layers of sadism and cruelty are endless”

Smallville star Allison Mack is accused of imposing a restrictive diet on India Oxenberg, the daughter of Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg and a fellow member of the controversial Nxivm self-help group, to suit the sexual desires of the group’s leader.

The accusation against Mack, who pleaded guilty in April to her role in the a group prosecutors say sexually exploited women, was made by another ex-member during testimony in the sex trafficking and conspiracy trial of group leader Keith Raniere. Raniere has pleaded not guilty.

The New York Post reports a 31-year-old actress identified only as Nicole testified that Mack, an admitted Nxivm recruiter, put India on a 500-calorie-a-day diet for more than a year, in an effort to get her down to 107 pounds — what she alleged Raniere determined would be India’s perfect weight.

“When India and I became close, they would use her to make me behave,” Nicole explained. “Alison was trying to have [Oxenberg] get down to a certain weight. It was just really hard to watch, sometimes … It was tough on her”.

