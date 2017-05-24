Alternate Defence Minister Vitsas rushed to hospital

Alternate Defence Minister Dimitris Vitsas was rushed to hospital after midnight on Tuesday after suffering a myocardial infarction. The Minister underwent surgical procedure with doctors placing a stent in his arteries. According to sources, his state of health is stable. Opposition party New Democracy (ND) Vice President Adonis Georgidis extended his wishes for a fast recovery in a tweet.
