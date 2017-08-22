Amazing rescue of 7-month-old baby caught on video (video)

A shocking video of firefighters rescuing a 7-month-old baby from under the rubble of a collapsed house in Ischia, Italy has emerged. The firefighters can be seen opening a tunnel in an effort to get closer to the baby. At one point during the operation a voice can be heard saying “calm, calm” before the baby’s cry is heard to the joy and relief of all the people. The earthquake struck the island of Ischia in the gulf of Naples early on Monday and left at least 2 people dead and up to 40 injured. An elderly woman was killed by masonry falling from a church, while a second woman was found dead beneath the rubble of her home.