American Film Showcase to “land” in Greece in March

The U.S. Embassy Athens, in collaboration with the Exile Room, again welcomes to Greece the American Film Showcase, a multifaceted exploration of American documentary and a unique partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. The program features award-winning films from the past two years, along with workshops and special presentations both for filmmakers and industry professionals as well as students and youth audiences. This year, the focus of the Showcase is on gender equality and increasing the number of women in the film industry.

From Lena Dunham to Miranda July (“Half the Picture”), and from Barbie (“Tiny Shoulders, Rethinking Barbie”) to a teenage inventor on the shores of Indonesia (“Inventing Tomorrow”), the American Film Showcase explores how women act as agents of change. In that vein, the program will host two top-tier industry professionals, director and producer Laura Nix, and Women Make Movies executive director Debra Zimmerman, who will engage with Greek audiences and filmmakers promoting collaborations and highlighting female-driven narratives.

The first part of the American Film Showcase will take place in Thessaloniki from March 2-5, in collaboration with the 21st Thessaloniki Documentary Festival and the U.S. Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and will feature additional screenings and masterclasses at the Aristotle University and the American Farm School. The program will land in Athens on March 6, with a special premiere at the Greek Cinematheque where the two American envoys will be present for a discussion with the audience. The Athens program will also screenings and workshops at Exile Room, SAE Institute and ACS Athens, concluding on March 21st.