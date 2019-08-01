An ancient Egypt-to-Black Sea route? Adventurers to test theory

Herodotus wrote: “Egyptians sailed through the Black Sea to get materials that they could not have from the east Mediterranean”

Were the ancient Egyptians able to use reed boats to travel as far as the Black Sea thousands of years ago?

A group of adventurers believe so, and will try to prove their theory by embarking on a similar journey in reverse.

In mid-August the team of two dozen researchers and volunteers from eight countries will set off from the Bulgarian port of Varna, hoping their Abora IV reed boat will take them the 700 nautical miles through the Bosphorus, the Aegean and as far as the island of Crete.

The team is specifically seeking to prove a hypothesis lent credence by Herodotus, the expedition’s German leader, Dominique Goerlitz, told AFP.

The ancient Greek historian wrote: “Egyptians sailed through the Black Sea to get materials that they could not have from the east Mediterranean.”

Goerlitz, 53, and his team say they drew inspiration for the design of the 14-meter (46-foot) boat from ancient rock drawings from upper Egypt and the Caucasus.

Read more HERE