Ancient Greek Amphora found in private home in Kalymnos

An ancient Greek amphora was found in the house of a 67-year-old man on the island of Kalymnos. Police discovered the artifact after being tipped off about the possibility of illegal possession of antiquities by a source. The man was taken into custody for questioning while the item was confiscated and taken to the island’s archaeological museum. The exact date of the amphora has not yet been determined. A archaeological specialist from the Rhodes Ephorate of Antiquities is expected to arrive and determine its exact date and origin.