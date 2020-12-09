Ancient Greek warrior helmet unearthed in Croatia (photos)

An ancient Greek helmet was discovered in Croatia in a warrior tomb in a rock.

According to the Daily Mail, this is an “Illyrian helmet” that has retained its emblematic design after so many centuries. The archeological term “Illyrian helmet” describes a type of brass helmet that was widely used during the 8th and 7th BC. century, especially in the Peloponnese, which was the place of its earliest development. It takes its name, incorrectly, from Illyria, because many such finds came from there at the time when archaeologists began to study them.

The tomb with the important find was found on the slope of a mountain in Zakotarac, in southern Dalmatia.

In addition to the helmet, archaeologists unearthed a treasure trove of ancient ornaments and objects, as well as the remains of a woman who was buried with a bronze bracelet on her wrist. The origin of most of the finds is Greek, and the fact that they were luxury items of the time testify to the high status of the man who was buried at the site.

The discovery was made by archaeologists from the University of Zagreb, in collaboration with the Dubrovnik Museum. The scientific team believes that the tomb belonged to a high-ranking ancient Greek warrior, who was buried with the helmet on his head, which was the only thing left of him.

As the Daily Mail points out, this type of helmet was first used by the Greeks, but also by the Etruscans and the Scythians, before being adopted by the Illyrians, who gave it its name. The “Illyrian helmet” also became popular in Italy, where it was made of ivory. In most areas of Greece, it had ceased to be used as early as the 5th century.

also read

Student funds her studies by selling worn pants to ‘sugar daddies’ (photos-videos)

EU Summit: Low expectations by Greece due to German pro-Turkish stance