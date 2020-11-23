Antetokoumpo’s brand new car (photos)

Double NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo chose a very impressive car for his travels in Greece during his recent stay in the country.

The NBA superstar, was in our country lately, wanting to relax in view of the start of the new season at the end of next month.

During his stay in Greece, the “Greek Freak” was accompanied on his travels by a very impressive model, the brand new Land Rover Defender 110.

The top 4×4 of the British brand is equipped with a 3-litre turbodiesel engine of 200, 250, and 300 hp, but also a 2-litre turbo and 3-litre turbo gasoline with 300 and 400 horses, respectively.

