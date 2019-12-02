Antetokounmpo and his deep Christian faith

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Eastern Conference to one victory after another, with the reigning NBA MVP posting impressive numbers in the Deers’ 18-3 record (best in both conferences).

It has become more than evident that the Greek Freak was raised in a deeply religious family. Giannis, an Orthodox Christian, has never shied away from publicly professing this deep faith as he frequently thanks God for his success and rise to meteoric stardom.

Once again, after his team’s victory against the New York Knicks Antetokounmpo posted a Bible passage on his Instagram to express his feeling of gratitude.

The verse is from the letter of the Apostle Paul to the Letter to Philippians from the New Testament: