Antetokounmpo signs Supermax contract with the Bucks!

Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain a resident of Milwaukee for the next five years as the drama of the renewal of his contract is over.

“This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it”, was the simple message in the post he made on his personal twitter account, making every Bucks’ fan happy.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

But Milwaukee, in addition to being the only team that could offer him the Supermax contract, which translates to $228 million (which can reach $244 million), showed him that they want to place big athletes around him as well, able to support him in claiming the NBA ring.