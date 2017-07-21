Antonis Remos takes 7th place in International poker tournament (photos-video)

How much money did the Greek singer win and how much did he cost to get to the final table of the poker tournament? Greek singer Antonis Remos “mopped up the floor” at one of the biggest poker tournaments in the world. The Greek artist sat at one of the casino tables at Maestral Resort & Casino, in St. Stephen’s Montenegro, where the tournament, “Triton Super High Roller Series 2017”, took place and managed to take 7th spot in the rankings. To secure a seat in the final table of the poker tournament, he paid $ 128,000 while and finally earned a sum of $ 250,559.

Antonis Remos uploaded a video to his personal Instagram account and talked about his experience. “Unfortunately for me, this wonderful journey has come to an end. I took 7th place in the poker tournament that is one of the biggest in the world. It is a unique and unprecedented experience for me, here in Montenegro”, he said.