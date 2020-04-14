Appeals committee retains PAOK and Xanthi points deductions for Greek football

PAOK and Xanthi had been charged with violating the multi-ownership law

The Greek Football Federation’s Appeals Committee decided with 2-1 votes, to retain the penalty of deducting seven points from PAOK and 12 points for Xanthi football clubs, which have been imposed in the first instance by the Disciplinary Committee of the Superleague for allegations of multi-ownership.

The Appeals Committee did not enter into the substance of the case, which PAOK and Xanthi requested and sought, agreeing with the ruling of the Disciplinary League, deeming the decision binding.

PAOK had been accused of having shareholder stakes in Xanthi FC, something illegal under the rules of Greek football.