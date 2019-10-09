Archaeological underwater survey at Antikythera wreck resumes in Greece after two years

The underwater archaeological survey at the Antikythera shipwreck that has been suspended since 2017 will soon resume, said the Ekaterini Laskaridi Institution – which is supplying the research vessel “Typhoon” for the needs of the project – in an announcement on Friday, according to ANA.

“The aim of the archaeological survey that will start in the next few days is the recovery of antiquities, to update the mapping of the archaeological site and evaluate the condition of the shipwreck after two years,” it noted.

Read more HERE