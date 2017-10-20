Archaeologists discover ancient Greek theatre of Thouria in near perfect condition! (photos)

Greek archaeologists have brought to light an extensive portion of the ancient theatre of Thouria, near the port town of Kalamata in the Peloponnese, the Greek Ministry of Culture said on Thursday.

The excavation at the site of ancient Thouria unearthed the entire perimeter of the orchestra pit in the theater, the diameter of which is 16.30m.

The sewage duct surrounding the orchestra was also discovered, as well as the first row of seats which were found in near perfect condition. Behind the first row of seats lay the lower part of the hollow, where a large number of fallen architectural members from the overlying stands were discovered, including many parts of seats intact.

The site, which has come to light so far, is 51.25 meters long and 22.8 meters wide, according to the release.

Ancient Thouria as a “transit” city played an important role in Messinia since it was the most important region of western Messinia and the second in power after 369 BC. when Messinia was founded.