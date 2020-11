The football legend passed away at the age of 60

Argentina is paying its final respects today to football legend Diego Armando Maradona.

“Diegito” passed away yesterday at the age of 60 after several recent serious health complications. Maradona’s body is lying in state for the Argentinian public to pay homage to their idol.

His body has been laid outside the country’s Presidential Palace and thousands of Argentinians are flocking to the site to pay their respects.