Ashley Graham barely dressed (photos)

Supermodel Ashley Graham is baring it all in Love magazine’s upcoming issue. Since appearing on the cover of the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated in 2016, the 29-year-old has taken over multiple fashion magazine covers. A big step for Graham and a huge step for curvy women everywhere.
The Instagram photo of Graham wearing nothing but a jacket draped over her shoulders was shared by Love magazine’s editor-in-chief Katie Grand.
source: yahoo.com
Can’t take Mondayz too seriously 😛
