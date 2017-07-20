Ashley Graham barely dressed (photos)

Jul, 20 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

For Love magazine’s upcoming issue

Supermodel Ashley Graham is baring it all in Love magazine’s upcoming issue. Since appearing on the cover of the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated in 2016, the 29-year-old has taken over multiple fashion magazine covers. A big step for Graham and a huge step for curvy women everywhere.
The Instagram photo of Graham wearing nothing but a jacket draped over her shoulders was shared by Love magazine’s editor-in-chief Katie Grand.

source: yahoo.com

Ashley Graham by @patrickdemarchelier for @thelovemagazine #lovedup

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) στις

#ellefr #nationalnudeday 🍑

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) στις

Can’t take Mondayz too seriously 😛

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) στις

Back to work feels 👅✌🏽

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) στις

 

Tags With: