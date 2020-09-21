At least 8 confirmed Covid-19 cases detected on Mount Athos

At least eight confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the last hours in a single monastery (St. Paul) on Mount Athos, which has already been quarantined.

A monk, according to sources, has been transported for treatment outside Mount Athos as his condition was considered serious, while a team from the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) is headed to Mount Athos as at least one case has been identified in another monastery (Chilandari), as well as one in a hermitage (Lakoskiti).

The Holy Community has kept the number of pilgrims to a minimum and upon their departure from the ports of Ouranoupolis and Ierissos, visitors are subjected to thermometry.