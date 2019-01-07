At the end of January the Summit of Southern European countries in Nicosia

It is not an attempt to create a separate bloc within the EU but reinforces the ties of countries with common goals and interests

According to all indications, the 5th Summit of Leaders of the seven countries of the European South in Nicosia has “locked” for January 29, 2019. The Summit, which began in September 2016 in Athens, as an initiative of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, brought together countries with common interests and interests.

As the President of the Republic of Cyprus stated at the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation, he referred to the importance of the summit of the “Seven”, clarifying at the same time that it is not an attempt to create a separate bloc within the EU but reinforces the ties of countries with common goals and interests.

After the meetings in Athens September 2016, Lisbon January 2017, Madrid April 2017 and Rome January 2018, on January 29, 2019 in Nicosia, the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Anastasiades will host the French President Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Ministers of Greece Alexis Tsipras, Italy Giuseppe Conte, Malta Joseph Muscat, Spain Pedro Sanchez and Portugal Antonio Costa.

Discussions will focus, according to information of IBNA, in the upcoming European elections and the necessary reforms in the EU, Brexit, migration, energy, security and counter-terrorism, economic convergence, unemployment and attracting investments, as well as regional and international issues.

Particular references will be made to the Cyprus issue, Gibraltar, Libya, Syria and the Middle East.

Source: balkaneu