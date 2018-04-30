Athens in top 10 most affordable cities in Europe for Brits

Athens is among the 10 most affordable cities in Europe in May for May 7 Bank Holiday, according to British newspaper Express. Bank holiday in May is a 3-day break the British enjoy for a city break. The newspaper says Athens offers a wealth of interests at good prices, based on British Post data.

As Express points out, at the heart of Ancient Greece, the city of Athens has attracted tourists for many years. It is rich in history and its visitors can visit the cultural heritage monuments enjoying delicious Greek food. With a plethora of economic activities and attractions, a weekend in Athens will not cost you a fortune.

1. Sarajevo,

Bosnia and Herzegovina

2. Sofia, Bulgaria

3. Bratislava, Slovakia

4. Budapest, Hungary

5. Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

6. Krakow, Poland

7. Belgrade, Serbia

8. Bremen, Germany

9. Athens, Greece

10. Valletta, Malta