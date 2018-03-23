Athens is among the best destinations for short city breaks, German portal finds

Athens is the ideal destination for the lovers of sightseeing tours, according to a survey by German travel portal ab-in-den-urlaub.de (Invia Travel Germany).

The survey highlights 40 European city destinations for German tourists in the first half of the year, with the site recommending the best for short escapes during Easter and the Pentecost. The elements factored into calculating the costs included the entry/sightseeing rates in their top five attractions.

The cost of entry to the Acropolis is 20 euros, followed by the Museum of Ancient Agora (8 euros), the Acropolis Museum (5 euros), the Syntagma Square (zero cost) and the National Archaeological Museum (5 euros).

The price range between the cheapest cities such as Sofia, Zagreb, and Manchester (visiting the top 5 attractions is free) and the more expensive ones like Vienna, stands at 65.10 euros. On average, German tourists spend 30 euros for visits to 5 attractions in European destinations, which works out 6 euros for each.