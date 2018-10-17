Athens mayor announces improvement projects for iconic Lycabettus Hill

A call for tenders for four projects improving access and structures at the Lycabettus Hill will be issued before the end of the year, Athens Mayor George Kaminis said on Tuesday during a press conference, according to ANA.

The improvements fall under the “Lycabettus Program: The present and future of Athens’s urban forest”, are estimated at three million euros, and are based on studies of the Agricultural University of Athens, the National Metsovion Polytechnic among others.

Projects include one to prevent erosion and flooding on its southeastern slope (above Gennadius Library), replacement of the walkway, in-depth cleaning of the hill in hard to access places as well as the creation of a heavy-traffic walkway 3 km long.

Source: tornosnews