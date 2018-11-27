Athens Stock Market makes marginal gains

The Athens Stock market recorded marginal gains on its opening session, Tuesday as the sales continued at Eurobank, Piraeus bank and the National bank continued due to the MSCI.

Eurobank has the largest volume of trading with 574 thousand shares traded. A day after the deal involving Eurobank the “bustle” ahead of the revision in the MSCI is still present.

With regards to Eurobank, some disagreements should not be ruled between funds in relation to its prices and the terms of the deal.

Interestingly, short selling from both Lansdowne Partners and other funds has not closed yet.

The General Index is now moving around the 604-mark, recording a marginal increase of 0.11%.

Alpha Bank shares lost 0.45% falling to 1,115 euros. 0.59%, while NBG shares fell to 1,011 euros. Eurobank’s share fell by 1.23% to 0.486 euros, with Piraeus Bank recording a 1.63% decline to 0.964 euros.