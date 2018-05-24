Athens Stock market plummets by 1.79%

The Athens Stock Market General Index recorded heavy losses at the end of its Thursday session closing at 770.89 points, a substantial 1.79% loss. The share price of Follie plummeted by 24.88%, while Alpha Bank’s stock closed at 1.89 euros, down 3.32% to 1.89 euros. The banking stocks sustained immense as the share of National Bank of Greece (NBG) lost 2.64% to 0.22726 euros. Eurobank dropped by a large 3.79% for at € 0.88, while Piraeus bank lost 5.11% at € 2.60.