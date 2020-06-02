Athens Stock Market up on opening

The general index was up 1.79 percent

Equity prices were rising on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE) in Tuesday’s opening session. The general index was up 1.79 percent, standing at 670.11 points after 11.00, and turnover was at 7.25 million euros.

The FTSE/ASE Large Cap index for blue chip and heavily traded stocks was up 1.73 percent and the FTSE/ASE Mid Cap index was up 0.85 percent.

Individual sector indices were moving upwards with the biggest gains in Food (+3.35 percent) and in Banks (+3.33 percent).

The heaviest losses were in Telecoms (-0.87 percent).

Of the stocks traded, 42 were up, 9 were down and 7 were unchanged.

source amna.gr

