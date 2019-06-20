Athens the top destination for June

Athens, Fira, and Corfu are the three most popular destinations this year in Greece for June based on research conducted by the well-known search engine of trivago.gr.

The company compares the most popular destinations of the past three years, with Athens standing out in the three years – 2017, 2018 and 2019 – confirming once again the Greek capital’s position as an established tourist destination. “Athens remains the first in the list of the most popular destinations, proof that the travelers who choose Greece prefer to spend some days in the Greek capital before their excursions to the Greek islands,” the analysis of the well-known search engine says.

Hotel rates in June this year remained unchanged compared to the previous month of May, so the average hotel price stood again at 111 euros. Cheaper European cities, based on data from trivago.co.uk, are Warsaw with 68 euros, Constantinople with 66 euros, Moscow also at 66 euros, while the rest offer accommodation of over 100 euros per night for twin beds for June. Pan-European, the highest prices are in Amsterdam with 171 euros and Paris at 169 euros.