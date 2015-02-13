Athina Onassis receives an 800-million-dollar ‘birthday gift’

Athina Onassis de Miranda, the only surviving descendant of Greek Shipping magnate Aristotle and the sole heir of Aristotle’s daughter, Christina, received a rather unusual and extravagant present for her 30th present on January 29: her own inheritance, which amounts to approximately 800 million dollars.

On November 19, 1988 Christina Onassis’ lifeless body was found in the bathtub of her apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The official reason given for the mysterious death of the famous heiress was cardiac arrest, caused by acute pulmonary edema, although there were reports of her abusing barbiturates.

37-year-old Christina left behind a mythical fortune and her most precious thing in life, her three-year-old daughter of Athena, the offspring of her marriage with erstwhile playboy and Pharmaceuticals scion Thierry Roussel.

Until the death of Christina, little Athina lived in Paris, Fontainebleau, South of France and Switzerland. After her mother’s death, she was raised by her father and Landhage, whom Roussel later married, in the village of Lussy-sur-Morges near Lausanne. Athena was now the sole heir of the money left to her by her grandmother, Athina Livanos, and half of her famous grandfather’s fortune, as the other half went to Alexandros Onassis Foundation.

Christina’s wishes with regard to her daughter’s money were clear: Athina’s assets would not be managed by Thierry Roussel, but by a committee composed of four of the closest Aristotle Onassis’ associates, ie Stelios Papadimitriou, Pavlos Ioannidis, Apostolos Zabelas and Theodoros Gavriilides.

On January 29, 2003, Athena turns 18 years and Thierry Roussel starts to get worried. According to him, his daughter’s blooming romance with Brazilian professional showjumper Álvaro de Miranda Neto, aka Doda, was a mistake that could cost her a lot, both financially and emotionally.

Upon proposal of the Onassis family spokesman Alexis Mantheakis, Roussel convinces Athina to put the bulk of her assets into a trust, managed by executives from several leading international banks, including Citicorp, Rothschild, and Julius Baer of Switzerland.

However, there was a catch: Athina would not be able to touch the assets or the cash until she turned 30. Until then, she would receive a monthly allowance of around 20,000-30,000 US dollars. For the following years and until last month, the Board of bankers and economists managing the trust would occasionally grant the young woman funds for investments in stables and horses.

On January 29, 2015, the 30-year-old golden heiress finally received her 800 million dollar inheritance, which, according to information, includes 300 million in cash, 350 million in International companies’ shares and golden bars worth 150 million dollars.