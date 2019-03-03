Attacks by hooded groups against Greek police and general lawlessness causes political feud (videos of attacks)

The recent attacks by organised anarchist groups and masked hooligans against police stations in Athens and Thessaloniki have become a major point of political contention with opposition parties accusing the Greek Ministry of Citizens’ Protection of total incompetence.

Within only a few hours apart on Saturday, masked hooligans clashed amongst each other on the streets of Nikaia and went on a rampage terrorising citizens and police while smashing and burning cars in their wake.

In a second incident later, in Piraeus, at the Aigaleo Stadium, hooligans invaded the venue of a women’s water-polo match and an A2 category basketball match causing damage and attacking anyone who tried to stop them.

Police were conspicuously absent in both the incidents.

During Saturday evening, a group of hooded anarchists attacked the Acropolis police station at Koukaki, where the tourism police HQ is located, an area buzzing with nightlife and shops.

In Thessaloniki, groups of masked youths attacked a SWAT unit stationed at the Turkish Consulate, throwing hundreds of cocktail Molotov bombs and rocks against the officers.

The Vice President of major party New Democracy (ND), Adonis Georgiadis dubbed the attacks against the police station and officers “unacceptable” and “dangerous”.

He continued in his tweet, saying the political leadership of the Ministry of Citizens’ Protection was absent.

Attack at women’s polo match

Clashes between hooligans in streets of Nikaia

Attack with Molotov bombs against SWAT unit in Thessaloniki