Avgi: A 7.000-year-old teenager introduces herself in the Acropolis Museum

An 18-year-old girl who lived in Greece 7.000 years ago and was discovered by archaeologists in Theopetra cave, near the city of Trikala, has had her face reconstructed and is about to officially introduce herself to us.

Eight years after the unveiling of Myrtis, the reconstructed head of a girl that once lived in Classical-era ancient Athens, the Acropolis museum is to introduce Dawn’s new face from an even earlier past, to Greek audiences.

(Myrtis)

Avgi is a woman from the Mesolithic era (7.000 BC) who lived in the Theopetra cave, according to Athens University professor Manolis Papagrigorakis, who has invested a great deal of time and learning in order to bring Greeks “face to face” with their ancestors.

Avgi, who was discovered by archaeologist Nina Kyparissi-Apostolika, had a more wild form than Myrtis, given her era. Her facial reconstruction (her clothes and hair in particular) was full of problems, given the lack of substantial evidence.

Her discovery and reconstruction is expected to greatly enhance current understanding of Greece’s history and culture. Her “unveiling” will come as part of the seminar “’Dawn’ at the Dawn of Civilisation”, to be held on January 19, 2018, at the Acropolis Museum’s amphitheatre.

Source: Theo Ioannou/greekreporter.com