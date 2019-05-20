BBC: Eleni Foureira is Eurovision’s “Beyonce”

The singer is receiving many praises for her on stage appearance

Eleni Foureira’s performance of the song Fuego last year at the Eurovision song contest launched her career beyond the Greek borders.

With hard work in one year, the singer is counting international hit singles, a top collaboration with legendary Snoop Dogg and talented Kaan and a sold-out European tour with appearances in more than 35 venues that is still going on!

The emergence of the explosive singer in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 won everyone over and the BBC once again praised the artist for her show. Specifically, in its official Twitter account, a GIF was posted from the appearance of Eleni Foureira, with the caption reading: “ELENI! # EUROVISION’S BEYONCE “.