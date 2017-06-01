Bilderberg 2017 Agenda – Participants Revealed!

Agenda talking points and a list of participants for the upcoming 65th annual Bilderberg globalist confab have been announced.

A press release from the official BilderbergMeetings.org website shows leaders of finance, media and politics will converge in Chantilly, Virginia at the Westfields Marriott starting this week from June 1-4.

Members who attend conferences are sworn to secrecy under Chatham House rules which they claim allows them to discuss issues freely without fear of criticism from the media or the public.

Notable among US attendees are Trump administration National Security Adviser General H.R. McMaster, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Longtime Bilderberger Henry Kissinger, IMF head Christine Lagarde and ex-CIA Director David Petraeus are other noteworthy participants.

Chantilly was previously the site of numerous Bilderberg conferences, the latest being in 2009.

PARTICIPANTS LIST

CHAIRMAN

Castries, Henri de (FRA), Former Chairman and CEO, AXA; President of Institut Montaigne

PARTICIPANTS

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Chair, National Infrastructure Commission

Agius, Marcus (GBR), Chairman, PA Consulting Group

Akyol, Mustafa (TUR), Senior Visiting Fellow, Freedom Project at Wellesley College

Alstadheim, Kjetil B. (NOR), Political Editor, Dagens Næringsliv

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

Arnaut, José Luis (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut

Barroso, José M. Durão (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International

Bäte, Oliver (DEU), CEO, Allianz SE

Baumann, Werner (DEU), Chairman, Bayer AG

Baverez, Nicolas (FRA), Partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Benko, René (AUT), Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board, SIGNA Holding GmbH

Berner, Anne-Catherine (FIN), Minister of Transport and Communications

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Executive Chairman, Banco Santander

Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), President and CEO, Norsk Hydro ASA

Brennan, John O. (USA), Senior Advisor, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Bsirske, Frank (DEU), Chairman, United Services Union

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA

Bunn, M. Elaine (USA), Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

Burns, William J. (USA), President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Çakiroglu, Levent (TUR), CEO, Koç Holding A.S.

Çamlibel, Cansu (TUR), Washington DC Bureau Chief, Hürriyet Newspaper

Cebrián, Juan Luis (ESP), Executive Chairman, PRISA and El País

Clemet, Kristin (NOR), CEO, Civita

Cohen, David S. (USA), Former Deputy Director, CIA

Collison, Patrick (USA), CEO, Stripe

Cotton, Tom (USA), Senator

Cui, Tiankai (CHN), Ambassador to the US

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), CEO, Axel Springer SE

Elkann, John (ITA), Chairman, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Enders, Thomas (DEU), CEO, Airbus SE

Federspiel, Ulrik (DNK), Group Executive, Haldor Topsøe Holding A/S

Ferguson, Jr., Roger W. (USA), President and CEO, TIAA

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Gianotti, Fabiola (ITA), Director General, CERN

Gozi, Sandro (ITA), State Secretary for European Affairs

Graham, Lindsey (USA), Senator

Greenberg, Evan G. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Chubb Group

Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel Investment Group, LLC

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor “Otto e mezzo”, La7 TV

Guindos, Luis de (ESP), Minister of Economy, Industry and Competiveness

Haines, Avril D. (USA), Former Deputy National Security Advisor

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Hamers, Ralph (NLD), Chairman, ING Group

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation

Hennis-Plasschaert, Jeanine (NLD), Minister of Defence, The Netherlands

Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn and Partner, Greylock

Houghton, Nicholas (GBR), Former Chief of Defence

Ischinger, Wolfgang (INT), Chairman, Munich Security Conference

Jacobs, Kenneth M. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Lazard

Johnson, James A. (USA), Chairman, Johnson Capital Partners

Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

Kengeter, Carsten (DEU), CEO, Deutsche Börse AG

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Klatten, Susanne (DEU), Managing Director, SKion GmbH

Kleinfeld, Klaus (USA), Former Chairman and CEO, Arconic

Knot, Klaas H.W. (NLD), President, De Nederlandsche Bank

Koç, Ömer M. (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, KKR

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

Lagarde, Christine (INT), Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Lenglet, François (FRA), Chief Economics Commentator, France 2

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group

Liddell, Christopher (USA), Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Initiatives

Lööf, Annie (SWE), Party Leader, Centre Party

Mathews, Jessica T. (USA), Distinguished Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

McAuliffe, Terence (USA), Governor of Virginia

McKay, David I. (CAN), President and CEO, Royal Bank of Canada

McMaster, H.R. (USA), National Security Advisor

Mexia, António Luís Guerra Nunes (PRT), President, Eurelectric and CEO, EDP Energias de Portugal

Micklethwait, John (INT), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (INT), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Molinari, Maurizio (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, La Stampa

Monaco, Lisa (USA), Former Homeland Security Officer

Morneau, Bill (CAN), Minister of Finance

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

Murtagh, Gene M. (IRL), CEO, Kingspan Group plc

Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD)

Noonan, Peggy (USA), Author and Columnist, The Wall Street Journal

O’Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

Osborne, George (GBR), Editor, London Evening Standard

Papahelas, Alexis (GRC), Executive Editor, Kathimerini Newspaper

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, Titan Cement Co.

Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

Pind, Søren (DNK), Minister for Higher Education and Science

Puga, Benoît (FRA), Grand Chancellor of the Legion of Honor and Chancellor of the National Order of Merit

Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times

Reisman, Heather M. (CAN), Chair and CEO, Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Rivera Díaz, Albert (ESP), President, Ciudadanos Party

Rosén, Johanna (SWE), Professor in Materials Physics, Linköping University

Ross, Wilbur L. (USA), Secretary of Commerce

Rubenstein, David M. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The Carlyle Group

Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chair, Council on Foreign Relations and Former Treasury Secretary

Ruoff, Susanne (CHE), CEO, Swiss Post

Rutten, Gwendolyn (BEL), Chair, Open VLD

Sabia, Michael (CAN), CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Sawers, John (GBR), Chairman and Partner, Macro Advisory Partners

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Deputy Assistant to the President, National Security Council

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chairman, Alphabet Inc.

Schneider-Ammann, Johann N. (CHE), Federal Councillor, Swiss Confederation

Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

Severgnini, Beppe (ITA), Editor-in-Chief, 7-Corriere della Sera

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Senior Fellow, Harvard University

Slat, Boyan (NLD), CEO and Founder, The Ocean Cleanup

Spahn, Jens (DEU), Parliamentary State Secretary and Federal Ministry of Finance

Stephenson, Randall L. (USA), Chairman and CEO, AT&T

Stern, Andrew (USA), President Emeritus, SEIU and Senior Fellow, Economic Security Project

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Summers, Lawrence H. (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

Tertrais, Bruno (FRA), Deputy Director, Fondation pour la recherche stratégique

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

Topsøe, Jakob Haldor (DNK), Chairman, Haldor Topsøe Holding A/S

Ülgen, Sinan (TUR), Founding and Partner, Istanbul Economics

Vance, J.D. (USA), Author and Partner, Mithril

Wahlroos, Björn (FIN), Chairman, Sampo Group, Nordea Bank, UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Walter, Amy (USA), Editor, The Cook Political Report

Weston, Galen G. (CAN), CEO and Executive Chairman, Loblaw Companies Ltd and George Weston Companies

White, Sharon (GBR), Chief Executive, Ofcom

Wieseltier, Leon (USA), Isaiah Berlin Senior Fellow in Culture and Policy, The Brookings Institution

Wolf, Martin H. (INT), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

Wolfensohn, James D. (USA), Chairman and CEO, Wolfensohn & Company

Wunsch, Pierre (BEL), Vice-Governor, National Bank of Belgium

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), President, Turner International

Zients, Jeffrey D. (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council

Zoellick, Robert B. (USA), Non-Executive Chairman, AllianceBernstein L.P.

***

Talking points to be discussed at the meeting include “The Trump administration,” “Can globalization be slowed down?” and “nuclear proliferation.”

More from the BilderbergMeetings.org website:

The 65th Bilderberg Meeting to take place from 1 – 4 June 2017 in Chantilly, Virginia, USA.

CHANTILLY, 31 MAY 2017

The 65th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 1-4 June 2017 in Chantilly, Virginia, USA. As of today, 131 participants from 21 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available here.

The key topics for discussion this year include:

1. The Trump Administration: A progress report

2. Trans-Atlantic relations: options and scenarios

3. The Trans-Atlantic defence alliance: bullets, bytes and bucks

4. The direction of the EU

5. Can globalisation be slowed down?

6. Jobs, income and unrealised expectations

7. The war on information

8. Why is populism growing?

9. Russia in the international order

10. The Near East

11. Nuclear proliferation

12. China

13. Current events

Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media are invited to take part in the conference. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government and the rest from other fields.

The conference is a forum for informal discussions about major issues facing the world. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.

Thanks to the private nature of the meeting, the participants are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written. Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.

Stay tuned to Infowars for up to the minute coverage of the 2017 Bilderberg meeting.

Source