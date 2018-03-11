Body of American lawyer found on Greek island of Tinos

He had gone missing for the past 4 months

The body of American lawyer Bob Meyer, who had gone missing since November 2017, was found on the island of Tinos.

His body was located by accident in a ravine in Tinos by a professional photographer living in the area and was subsequently identified by his wife from the clothes.

The body of the unlucky man was in a state of advanced decomposition.

The body will be transferred to the Forensic Service of Piraeus for an autopsy – necropsy.

According to the initial estimations, there are no indications of foul play.

The retired attorney had disappeared on Sunday, November 19, 2017, when he left for a drive in his car.

Two days later the vehicle was spotted by a garbage truck driver on a remote road in the Kossini area.

His wife had resorted to TV show hostess Angeliki Nikolouli to find her husband through her reality-investigative show. The couple had left America to move permanently to Tinos a year ago.