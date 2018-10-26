“Bomb” at Greek Foreign Ministry a false alarm, as parcel contained a blood pressure monitor…

The suspicious parcel at the Greek Foreign Ministry, which led authorities to evacuate the building, proved to a false alarm after it was discovered the package contained a blood pressure monitor intended for private use by the government’s Vice President Giannis Dragasakis.

The package was intended for Mr Dragasaki’s office on Zalokosta Street, which does not have a metal detecting machine. This means all parcels and letters are sent to the Foreign Ministry’s office to be scanned, which caused the problem.

Once it arrived at the Foreign Ministry, it raised the suspicion of security staff who evacuated the building and called the bomb disposal unit.