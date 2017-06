Bomb blast reported at British base in Cyprus – One policeman injured!

Terrorism has not been ruled out

Police have confirmed that a bomb has exploded at the entrance of the British Sovereign Base Area (SBA) in Dhekelia injuring a police officer.

The explosion was heard at 3.10am and the scene has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

According to preliminary reports, the bomb caused minor injuries to the police officer as well as some damage to the glass panels of the vestibule.

Police investigations are continuing while terrorism has not been ruled out.

