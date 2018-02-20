Bombsell Olga enters Skai TV reality show “Power of Love”! (video)

After the surprising departure of the voluptuous Anna Loreni, a new player entered the house of Skai TV’s new reality show called “Power of Love”. The arrival of bombshell Olga Nikolaevna definitely caught the attention of the males in the house. One of the guys in the house, Sokratis El dubbed the 31-year-old Russian and “Energy bomb” with everyone agreeing. Certainly, the explosive Olga, who works as a head waitress in Kolonaki bars, did not go unnoticed and will probably spend some time on the show. The 31-year-old Russian first showed up in the men’s house, and as expected, they were all impressed with what they saw. “There was a warm atmosphere, though I was a little anxious. I was comfortable, they asked me some questions, I liked it all, “Olga said.