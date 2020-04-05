Bored hairstylist gives boyfriend hilarious daily hairdos during coronavirus quarantine (funny photos)

The pair obviously knows how to keep themselves entertained, but they’re also a big hit online

Like many of us who have a public-facing job, hairstylist Heidi Oley is currently unable to work due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, that hasn’t stopped her from doing what she loves—she’s been giving her boyfriend Geoffrey daily hairdos while they’re both quarantined together in a cabin.

From a Princess Leia-inspired updo to an Amy Winehouse beehive, Oley is clearly enjoying getting creative with Geoffrey’s locks—and he looks like he’s having fun too! Once each daily hairdo is complete, Geoffrey poses proudly for Instagram, embracing each hilarious look to the fullest. The pair obviously knows how to keep themselves entertained, but they’re also a big hit online. Oley has since gained a whole stream of new followers, and the funny pair’s story even made the news! Oley writes on Instagram, “I’m so glad this is making everyone laugh during the tough times we’re facing.” We are too!

Check out Oley’s fantastic hairdos below and follow her on Instagram to see how Geoffrey will be styled next.

