Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reunited!

Bad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are ‘back together’ after intense spiritual counselling, it has been claimed.

The A-list couple shocked the world when they announced their split in September last year after 12 years together and two years of marriage, but it has now been claimed they are giving their relationship another go. In the midst of their divorce, the stars have reportedly come face to face for the first time and decided to give their relationship another go.

The couple’s biographer Ian Halperin told The Mail on Sunday of the meeting at a friend’s home in Hollywood: “Brad took the first step forward, then they collapsed into each other’s arms. ”There were a lot of tears, nothing was left on the table. They had it out, right there and then in this very modest house.

“In that moment they decided to make a fresh start. It was a ‘come to Jesus meeting’ that marked the beginning of a new phase in their relationship.”

The biographer added Angelina and Brad were working to ‘consciously re-couple’ and decided to undergo intensive rehab and spiritual counselling sessions in a bid to get their relationship back on track.

The split came after a flight from France to Los Angeles last year, with Brad allegedly having a verbal fight with their eldest son Maddox, forcing them to land at a different airport.

source: thesun.co.uk