Brazil: Terrible accident in supermarket with one 21-year-old woman dead (video)

She had started working there just three months ago

A horrific accident with a worker losing her life occurred in a supermarket in Brazil when a “domino effect” with high and full shelves claimed the life of one worker.

Eight people, employees and customers of the supermarket were also injured in the accident that took place last Friday in the city of Sao Luis in Brazil.

The video shows the shelves collapsing one after the other with the authorities investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.