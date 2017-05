Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets entered into Greek airspace between the islands of Lesvos and Limnos at midday, Wednesday. The jets flew over the islands of Kalogirous at an altitude of 29,000 feet at 11.56am after violating the Athens FIR at 11.40am. Two of the jest left the Athens FIR at 12.13pm while the other two departed from the islands area between Lesvos and Limnos at 12.l16pm.