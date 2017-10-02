BREAKING: Active shooters in Las Vegas Boulevard! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS) (Upd)

Las Vegas Police are responding to reports of at least one active shooter with multiple victims in the area of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard at Route 90 Harvest, a country concert festival.

“We’re investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area,” the Las Vegas Metro Police tweeted.

Country singer Jake Owen was among those at the hotel. He tweeted, “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl.”

Another musician, Luke Combs, tweeted there was an active shooter at Route 91 Harvest, a three-day country music festival being held on the Las Vegas Strip.

“Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We’re safe. Love you guys,” Combs said.

Videos taken by concertgoers at the festival show people screaming and running as multiple gunshots can be heard.

A witness says it sounded like a “machine gun.”

According to scanner reports, multiple people have been shot, including a police officer.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

THAT SOUNDS LIKE A MACHINE GUN ! #route91harvest pic.twitter.com/QsjWkHGiUa — amanda gomez (@amandavgomezzz) October 2, 2017

People at the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel reported that the casino was being evacuated.

No official word from police but scanner traffic indicates a shooter at Mandalay Bay. Casino looks empty from as close as I could get. pic.twitter.com/4ocKgy2y13 — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) October 2, 2017

Several roads in the area were being shut down and police were telling people in the area to barricade inside.

Police blocking Las Vegas Blvd at a Tropicana pic.twitter.com/YNV5nAifgQ — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 2, 2017

According to police, there are multiple shooting scenes on the Las Vegas Boulevard in the area of the Mandalay Bay casino. Police were investigating at least three locations, according to scanner reports. Flights at the Las Vegas airport were being held as a precaution.

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

