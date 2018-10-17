Breaking News! Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias resigns

Mr Kotzias handed in his resignation to Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the Foreign Affairs Minister was displeased over the fact that Tsipras did not back him in the dispute with Defence Minister Panos Kammenos during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. During the intense verbal confrontation between Kammenos and Kotzias, the prime minister chose to maintain equal distances from both and attempted to act as a mediator. Aides close to Mr Kotzias said the PM adopted a one-sided stance in the dispute between the two men in relation to the Prespa Agreement which the PM had elevated as a core issue in his foreign policy success.