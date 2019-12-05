Breaking News: Turkey to ratify EEZ maritime agreemnet with Libya in Parliament

“Given the threats to our country, it is inevitable to update NATO security codes,” he said.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the Parliament would vote the Exclusive Economic Zone (EZZ) Agreement signed with Libya, according to online Turkish media outlet Milliyet.

The Turklish politician called on all parties to back the memorandum of understanding with Libya in the House.

The agreement has raised tensions between Greece and Turkey as it effectively directly disputes the right of Greek islands to have EEZ, claiming they only have a 6 nautical mile continental shelf off their coasts.