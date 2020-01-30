WHO declares coronavirus outbreak international health emergency

Author: Thema Newsroom

It has infected more than 8,200 in the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the deadly coronavirus that has killed at least 171 people and infected more than 8,200 people around the world is a global health emergency.

WHO was expected last week to make its decision, but officials said they postponed their announcement to gather more data. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reconvened an emergency committee on the outbreak Thursday. The committee will advise Tedros on whether the outbreak now constitutes a “public health emergency of international concern” and what should be done to manage it.

