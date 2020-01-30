British Airways plane from Hong Kong on lockdown amid fears of coronavirus

It was put on lockdown on the runway amid fears infected patients were on board

Coronavirus fears have hit the UK after a British Airways plane from Hong Kong was put on lockdown on the runway amid fears infected patients were on board.

The doors were kept sealed and passengers were prevented from getting off when it landed at 5am this morning after two travellers complained of feeling unwell.

Panicked passengers were reportedly told ‘this is how disasters happen’ and forced to fill out questionnaires about their health and travel history.

The plane remained on lockdown on the runway for more than 45 minutes before the passengers and crew were allowed to disembark.

Health bosses in the UK are on red alert after the coronavirus epidemic death toll soared to 170 and cases of infection jumped to nearly 8,000 today.

