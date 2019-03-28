Threshold for protection of business loans linked to primary residence falls to 100,000 euros

The Greek government was forced to lower the threshold of the value for primary residences used as collateral by businesses with overdue loans at the behest of the creditors to 100,000 euros, from 130,000 euros.

Business loans of up to EUR 100,000, with a primary residence mortgage, will be included for the new government amendment tabled by the House.

As the Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said in parliament, the ECB demanded the limit for the primary residence used as a business loan fall to 100,000 euros. The ceiling of 130,000 euros for housing loans remains, he added.