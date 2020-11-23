Cambridge students go naked for the annual “Best Bum” competition

The coronavirus pandemic can’t keep these jokesters down for long

Cheeky students have been baring all in an attempt to win the annual “Best Bum” competition.

It seems that despite a dismal year of isolation, lockdowns, and virtual teaching, the students at Cambridge have not been put off having a laugh.

The coronavirus pandemic can’t keep these jokesters down for long.

also read

Hottie Lottie Moss says she is ‘pansexual’

Car Covid-19 mask rules explained – When and where do we wear them

The students at the top university stripped down and bared their backsides for the annual best booty competition which is run by the student newspaper, the Tab.

Cheeky contenders must come up with a creative way to show off their butts against the best backdrops in Cambridge.

more at dailystar.co.uk