Camels in Mykonos for Remos concert! (video)

Mykonos will be bouncing to oriental sounds tonight, as Greek pop singer Antonis Remos is getting ready to perform in a highly anticipated concert at Psarrou. Remos will appear on stage with Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama and Turkish Mustafa Sandal. The two foreign singers are very popualr in their countries, and many rich Arab and Turkish celebrities have already arrived in their lear jets and luxurious yachts, the renowned Nammos bar is expected to be jumping. The owners of the club-bar have outdone themselves in an effort to capture an atmosphere reminiscent of the the orient, as they have flown in camels from Kuwait!