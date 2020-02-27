Carnival events cancelled all over Greece due to coronavirus

The decision was made for safety reasons

Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias announced the cancellation of all carnival events in the country has been for safety reasons following the three confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“We have decided to cancel Carnival events all over Greece as all other European countries have done,” Mr Kikilias said.

The decision means the Patras Carnival which attracts huge crowds from all over Greece and abroad will be affected.

Athens is also on high alert after the third case of a coronavirus victim was confirmed.