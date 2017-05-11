Chicago police release petrol station shootout (video)

Chicago police have released a surveillance video from April 8 showing a shoot-out at petrol station that resulted in the killing of a 43-year-old man. Last month, police announced that no one would face charges after Ronald Morales, 43, was shot multiple times at a BP gas station at 7450 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Police had said the man who survived the shootout acted in self-defense. According to police, the man had exited the convenience store of the petrol station and retrieved his gun from his vehicle after having eye contact with a man pumping petrol into his car. Morales then walked to the man’s car, who said he felt in danger and pulled his own firearm and started exchanged shots with Morales and killed him.